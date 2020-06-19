Although the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling extending equal opportunity employment protections to LGBTQ workers rendered it moot, we were pleased that the city of Enid was going to revisit the issue.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell had planned to resubmit a measure that failed in 2013, which would have updated the city’s equal opportunity practices to cover LGBTQ city workers and contractors. Monday’s Supreme Court ruling made any such efforts unnecessary.
Ezzell said the court’s ruling goes further for workers in Enid than his measure, which would have only covered city employees and contractors, and could only have been enforced in municipal court.
“We cannot add anything to our employee handbook that would be stronger than what the Supreme Court has done,” Ezzell said.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin had written in a June 13 email to the News & Eagle he wanted to hear from the Supreme Court before taking up the matter again at the municipal level.
After Monday’s decision, Pankonin said he was pleased with the court’s ruling.
“I expected the Supreme Court to rule as they did,” Pankonin wrote in an email. “I’m an equal rights advocate and appreciate the high court’s decision.”
The Supreme Court decided by a 6-3 vote that the definition of “sex” within equal opportunity guarantees set forth in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 covers discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Gorsuch, who was appointed to the court by President Donald Trump, was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, in voting with the majority.
We know Gorsuch’s decision had to have surprised both those on the left who opposed his nomination to the high court, as well as those on the right who supported his elevation to justice.
It’s a valuable lesson for us all: The court’s decision was not about politics. It was about the right thing to do.
