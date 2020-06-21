Enid Public Schools has received recognition for its family-friendly employment practices.
The Potts Family Foundation recently announced EPS has earned “commitment status” as a 2020 Certified Family Positive Workplace. The designation is reserved for businesses and organizations with policies that allow employees to more easily balance family and work.
EPS is home to more than 1,000 employees, serving 7,900 students. Paid employee health insurance is provided to all full-time employees, and certified employees receive a district-paid contribution to the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System. Paid sick leave, personal leave and emergency leave also are available to employees as part of their annual contract.
Last fall, the district opened EPS Cares, a childcare center for the children of district employees. The center, housed at Garfield Elementary School, serves children ages birth to 4 at a discounted cost. More than 30 children have enrolled in the program for the 2020-21 school year.
Thumbs up to EPS for its efforts to be family-friendly.
Oklahoma school districts will be able to share in $16 million in emergency relief funds through the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Incentive grant funds were made available through $8 million from Oklahoma State Department of Education set-aside amount from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and $8 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief discretionary funds. Under the CARES Act, the OSDE funds must meet “emergency needs” of districts in response to COVID-19, while GEER funds must be expended to schools “most significantly impacted by coronavirus.”
School districts can apply for the grants, and awards are based on total enrollment.
Money can be used in a variety of areas that will help students. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the grants will help educators bridge the “digital divide” and strengthen distance learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are glad to see these funds made available.
Thumbs up to Garfield County Industrial Park, which was named a recipient of an Economic Development Administration grant for $800,000 to fund infrastructure improvements.
The EDA grant will be matched with $225,394 in local funds and is expected to create a minimum of 30 jobs. Enid Regional Development Alliance Marketing & Project Manager Trent Misak said the project would create six spots for new businesses with a “conservative estimate” of each business creating five new jobs.
The industrial park is managed by Garfield County Industrial Authority and is located at Enterprise Drive and 54th. There are four businesses in the park: Tyson Foods, Nextlink Internet, Winfield United and Cogent. The grant funds will be used to construct a new road to Enterprise Drive along with constructing water and wastewater infrastructure.
We are happy to see this money directed to an important part of Enid’s economic development efforts.
