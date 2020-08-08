News of a major crime in Enid spreads.
People wonder what’s going on? Is it a targeted offense, or do we all need to be concerned?
Enid Police Department does a good job getting the word out. The department makes good use of its Facebook page to spread the word. Authorities also work with the News & Eagle to provide timely information about crimes and suspects.
Each week, for instance, the News & Eagle publishes information highlighting a specific crime through a Crime Stoppers story with information provided by EPD.
EPD has multiple ways people can provide tips on suspects.
One, which has been around for years is the Crime Stoppers hotline, which can be accessed at (580) 233-6233. People also have been able to provide tips by going to www.enid.org/departments/police or texting to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Now, EPD has added to its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones.
Developed by tip411, the Enid PD app puts a new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members. The Enid PD app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or by going to the Enid Police Department website at www.enid.org/police.
“We at the Enid Police Department are committed to working in partnership with the community we serve to make Enid a great place to live and raise a family,” said Chief Brian O’Rourke. “We believe our new Enid PD app from tip411 will help make it easier for our residents to partner with us to help fight crime.”
The Enid PD app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation. The technology used removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.
Residents in Enid without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cellphone to police by texting keyword EPDTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor identified.
We applaud EPD for adding this new app, and we applaud their efforts to involve and work with the community.
