Enid’s two largest school districts are staying the course on their COVID-19 protocols, rather than adopt recommendations made by Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier this month.
Enid Public Schools announced Friday it would will continue quarantining those exposed to COVID-19. Under the district’s plan, students, teachers and staff must quarantine out of school for up to 10 days after coming into close contact with a positive case. However, a quarantined individual may return to school if they test negative on day five and then also don’t develop symptoms after day seven, while continuing to monitor symptoms through day 14.
The district adopted these current quarantine guidelines during the Jan. 11 meeting of the EPS Board of Education, as an option by both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Health Department.
District spokesperson Jane Johnson said EPS’ COVID-19 procedures are otherwise the same the district was following last semester. Individuals who test positive still must isolate for 10 days, and masks are required on campus when social distancing isn’t possible.
Under the EPS plan, whether a school will close depends on if enough faculty and staff are present to run school effectively; or if under 30% of a specific site’s students, faculty and staff are affected due to COVID-19.
Chisholm Public Schools had earlier decided not to adopt Stitt’s changed COVID-19 quarantine policy for schools. According to Superintendent Chad Broughton, Chisholm will continue following quarantine guidelines it adopted in December, which are the same as Enid Public Schools’.
Stitt’s plan would allow districts to skip the mandatory two-week quarantine for students and teachers who have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient as long as they’re following virus safety protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing, and if they aren’t showing symptoms.
Under Stitt’s plan, anyone potentially exposed in the classroom could remain in school — as long as they’re not exhibiting any symptoms and their districts are following proper COVID-19 safety procedures. It does not apply to those who have potentially been exposed during after-school activities or during sports.
Stitt’s plan came under fire by education leaders and at least one doctor’s group in Oklahoma.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister had this to say: “The ramifications of the pandemic on education have been challenging and severe. While this option underscores the need for mask requirements in school, I cannot in good conscience support ignoring quarantine guidelines from the CDC.”
The Oklahoma Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics also said this: “This is not consistent with the current COVID-19 surge in Oklahoma. In order to improve our current situation in Oklahoma, similar community measures that were used (elsewhere), are needed, such as a statewide mask mandate, continued social distancing, limitations on indoor gatherings and required mitigation strategies in schools.”
The plans used by Enid and Chisholm have worked, so we see no need to change.
