Early voting starts Thursday for Oklahoma’s primary election.
If you want to avoid going to your polling place on Tuesday, you can vote early at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
If, however, you still want to vote at your polling place Tuesday, you can do that 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the 7 p.m. deadline will be able to cast a ballot.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie, though, has a plea for voters. He asks that all voters wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We clearly cannot provide masks for the entire voting public,” Frisbie said, “but we are following a strict infection protection protocol for every precinct. With that in mind, your poll workers will be using masks, all surfaces and pens will be disinfected. Therefore, I strongly urge all voters to wear masks for their safety and the safety of their fellow voters.”
There are some important decisions to be made in the election.
For one, all voters will be able to cast ballots on State Question 802, which would expand Medicaid coverage in the state.
In Garfield County and elsewhere in parts of Northwest Oklahoma, Republicans will decide three races. No Democrats filed for Garfield County sheriff, state Senate District 19 and state house District 40, so Republican voters will decide who claims those positions.
For Garfield County sheriff, current Sheriff Jody Helm faces challengers Cory Rink and Dariel Momsen. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on Aug. 25.
For Senate District 19, incumbent Sen. Roland Pederson faces a challenge from David Mason. For House District 40, incumbent Rep. Chad Caldwell squares off against Taylor Venus.
Republicans also will decide their party’s nominee for Oklahoma Corporation Commission, between incumbent Todd Hiett and Harold Spradling, as well as U.S. Senate, between incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe, J.J. Stitt, Neil Mavis and John Tompkins.
Democrats will get decide their nominee for U.S. Senate between Elysabeth Britt, Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu and R.O. Cassity Jr.
Garber Public School patrons will decide the Office 5 school board race between Mark Appleton and Levi Bond.
Waukomis Public Schools patrons will decide the Office 4 school board race between Matt Anderson and Wes Felber.
Voters in Precinct 110 will have to go to a new location for this election. They normally vote at Enid Health Center, but for this election only will vote at Champion Park gym, 740 N. 10th. That also is the location for Precinct 103.
With the strict cleaning protocols in place, voters could see wait times increase Tuesday. We hope people will understand and be respectful of the volunteers who man the polling places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.