Six Enid High School graduates will see their dreams come true, thanks to the Allen family.
They students — Anthony Carranza, Ana Cruz Hernandez, Diego De La Torre, Josue Espinal, Jada Nichols and Vianney Orozco — received scholarships totaling $40,000 ($10,000 each year for four years) to become the first in their families to attend college.
All will attend private universities in Oklahoma in the fall, with a majority studying for careers in medicine.
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, which distributes the Allen Family Opportunity Scholarship, was established in 2017 by the Allen Family Charitable Foundation.
Senior students from Enid High School, Chisholm High School, Pioneer High School and Oklahoma Bible Academy who will be attending a two-year community college or four-year university are eligible for the scholarship. First priority is given to first-generation college students who demonstrate a clear financial need.
Mary Stallings, CSCF executive director, said the decision to prioritize first-generation college students came from Paul and the late Joan Allen after seeing the number of parents who often came to the United States without a full education wanting more for their children.
The initial $2 million the Allens donated is expected to fund the scholarship for 15-20 years, according to the CSCF. Payments are distributed to university bursars to be used for tuition, fees, housing, food, books and other essential needs once students provide proof of enrollment.
Additional requirements for the scholarship are that students have a cumulative 3.0 GPA while in high school and they retain a cumulative 2.75 GPA while attending college. Recipients also must exhibit “good character and citizenship in high school and college” and “healthy lifestyle choices throughout high school and college, including avoiding the abuse of drugs, alcohol or tobacco.”
This scholarship is an awesome thing the Allen family has done. We hope to see more students realize the dream of a college education for many years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.