Shelter in place. Stay at home. Self-isolation.
Different words that mean the same thing as we all cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, we want to echo the words of Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields. Home doesn’t mean safety to everyone.
“Home is not a safe place for everyone. For victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, shelter-in-place orders and self-isolation recommendations are probably making domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of intimate partner violence more frequent, more dangerous, and more severe,” Fields said.
Unfortunately, abusers use isolation to their advantage.
“Isolation is one of the most powerful weapons used by domestic abusers to accomplish their objectives to control and manipulate,” Fields said. “I’m concerned that our efforts to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 are being used by abusers for their own controlling, abusive purposes.”
Fields, though, wants to remind victims that resources to help them aren’t closed. They aren’t out of reach at a time when many businesses are closed.
The DA’s office and YWCA Enid stand ready as always to help.
“Victims are permitted, and even urged, to leave their homes to get to a safer location at any time even in spite of the Safer at Home and Shelter in Place orders,” Fields said. “You will not be arrested for leaving your home to get to safety. Please do not suffer in silence. Abuse is never your fault.”
Victims can call 911 and request a protective order from law enforcement if they feel threatened or scared. They also can get help at the YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy, (580) 234-7581, or they can call the DA’s Office at (580) 233-1311 or go to the DA’s Office at the Garfield County Court House, using the south basement entrance.
We hope no one suffers alone, in silence. If you need help, seek it. If you know someone who needs help, be a friend and help them.
