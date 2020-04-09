Workers in many jobs often are overlooked by the public, or they are under-appreciated for the hard work they do.
We are talking about folks like grocery store clerks, waiters and waitresses, fast-food employees, mail carriers and solid waste employees. During normal times, their work can go unnoticed, because ... well ... those are normal times.
What we are living now could not be classified as normal times, not with COVID-19 cases increasing each day and orders from elected officials to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
During this pandemic, we are finding out just how vital these people are, and what a service they provide.
When you are not doing your part and staying home to help stem the spread of the virus, how about offering a word of thanks to those who are on the front lines serving us?
We continue to acknowledge the sacrifices and vital work of health care professionals, doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians and pharmacists, but we shouldn’t forget the people handing us our food, bagging our groceries and picking up our trash.
Whenever you get a chance, say thank you to those people. It is a simple, but meaningful gesture that will mean a lot to those who are most often overlooked. And when someone brings you your food from your favorite restaurant and serves you in your car or delivers it to your house, leave them a tip just as you would if you were seated at a table in their dining room. They need the money and the acknowledgement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.