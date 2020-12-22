Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma needs your help.
More precisely, the homeless, neglected and abused children who rely on YFS for a warm, safe place to stay need your help. YFAS operates a shelter for youth in need, but receives no federal funding. The shelter relies solely on community support.
However, with less that two weeks to go in its annual Nights of Shelter fundraising campaign, YFS is struggling. It has raised about half of its $50,000 goal, one that was lowered this year from $75,000 because of the fundraising challenges all nonprofits have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds raised during Nights of Shelter help YFS provide shelter and counseling services for teens who do not have any funding source. The shelter typically serves up to 14 teens at a time, and has a consistent occupancy of about 10 youth.
“We do not turn away any child who needs services, whether that’s shelter or counseling services,” said Tree Perkins, YFS director of development, “and Nights of Shelter helps us fill those gaps so every child who needs help can receive services.”
It costs YFS about $30 per child per night to run the shelter, and the average length of stay for a child or teen at the emergency youth shelter is about 25 days.
In addition to providing shelter, Youth & Family Services provides food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help youth “achieve ongoing safety and stability.”
Over the past 11 years, YFS has provided 24,732 nights of safe shelter for area youth and young adults.
To donate to the Nights of Shelter campaign visit yfsenid.org and click on the donate button or mail checks to 605 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73701. All donations are tax deductible and cards are available for donations made in honor of or in memory of individuals. To learn more, call (580) 366-4742, email Perkins at tperkins@yfsenid.org or visit the YFS Facebook page.
We hope you can help out. Some children who need assistance are counting on it.
