Voter turnout in Garfield County for last week’s presidential primary election was dismal to say the least.
On the Republican side, there wasn’t any drama as President Donald Trump defeated five little-known opponents.
The result was a foregone conclusion, as Trump pulled in 94.08% of the vote in the county.
However, only 5,946 of the 18,257 registered Republicans in the county voted. That comes out to less that one-third, 32.6%.
Joe Biden won the county vote in the Democrat primary, with 40.27% of the ballots, in a crowded field of 14 candidates.
However, turnout is a little more difficult to determine for the Democrat primary, as the Democrat Party has opened its primaries to voters registered as independents. The Republican primary is closed for party members only.
Counting both registered Democrats (6,777) and independents (4,657), turnout for the Democrat primary was about 26.4%.
Turnout for primaries traditionally is low, but we know we can do better.
We have no doubt turnout will be larger for the November general election, but there are so many ways people can vote now, there isn’t really an excuse for not voting.
People can have ballots mailed to them ahead of time. They can go to the election board during the early voting period, or they can vote the old-fashioned way by showing up at their polling place on election day.
Many people around the world wish they could vote in free elections, and here in the United States many don’t take advantage of the opportunities we have.
When you get the chance, vote. It’s easy to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.