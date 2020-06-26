Protests in Oklahoma this past week were noteworthy for a positive reason: they were largely peaceful. The messages were strong, sometimes harsh, occasionally angry, but not destructive.
Tulsa had all of the ingredients for a disaster this past weekend. President Trump held a much-heralded campaign rally, the first such political gathering after 110 days of COVID-imposed quiet. At the same time, celebration of Juneteenth held special significance in Tulsa, with remembrances of the race-related massacre in 1921 that resulted in more than 300 people being killed and Black Wall Street being destroyed. All of that occurred amid a nationwide wave of Black Lives Matter protests, including many protests in Oklahoma cities and towns.
Yet, despite the potential for clashing messages to spawn an eruption of violence, that didn’t happen in Tulsa. Protestors clashed, but there were very few arrests. The president spoke and rallied supporters, but their safety was not in jeopardy — well, beyond the obvious debate over social distancing and masks on both sides of the political divide.
In Enid, a Black Lives Matter rally in Government Springs Park — like earlier similar protests in Enid — was loud but peaceful.
All of that is in marked contrast to headline-grabbing protests elsewhere across our nation where property was being vandalized, stores looted, property torched, people hurt and hundreds arrested.
With very few exceptions Oklahomans got it right. Free speech prevailed. It might have been really uncomfortable at times, but civil unrest remained … civil.
When people are hurt or property is destroyed in a protest, our attention is focused on the damage. When politicians or protestors promote their cause and not the destruction of others, people pay attention to the message and not the mess.
That’s a lesson that all of us must keep top of mind during this hot summer and heated political season. Keep it passionate, but peaceful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.