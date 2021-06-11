Cherokee Strip Community Foundation has announced it is offering two grant opportunities to area nonprofits — one the annual grant program, which provides $5,000 to $10,000 grants to local organizations, and the other critical need grants to help nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We thought this would be a good time to remind our readers about what a big impact Cherokee Strip Community Foundation annually makes on our community and how fortunate we are to have such a resource.
Enid Community Foundation for Excellence was established in 2000 with the intent of improving the quality of life for the residents of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. Initially, Enid Community Foundation was funded by a $1.8 million challenge match from the Sisters of Mercy. The name was amended to Cherokee Strip Community Foundation in 2009.
Over the years, CSCF has acquired more than $30 million in assets. In 2020, the foundation distributed $925,000 back to the community through endowments, donor-advised funds and grants. An additional $400,000 in scholarships was donated to local students.
More than 40 Enid and Northwest Oklahoma nonprofits have designated endowments at CSCF, which provide a reliable source of income for these valuable nonprofits that improve the quality of life in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
CSCF funds are possible because of big dreamers in our community who want to leave a legacy the community can build upon. A community foundation works with donors to match their interests to charities that share the donor’s passion. Donors can start their own funds by donating cash, stock, real estate or assets. The foundation offers tax advantages and personalized services that create a seamless giving process for the donor. They help make a donor’s path to personal philanthropy easy and rewarding.
We encourage anyone looking to form a lasting legacy for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to look at what CSCF has to offer.
