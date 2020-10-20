A bright, visible and functional piece of public art now graces downtown Enid.
A crosswalk mural paying tribute to Enid’s aviation history was painted over the weekend at the intersection of Grand and Cherokee, between Stride Bank Center and David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The design features a row of colorful propellers designed to resemble evening primrose, a common Oklahoma flower. Enid’s history of aviation stretches from Clyde Cessna’s earliest days in Northwest Oklahoma up to today, with Vance Air Force Base continuing to train pilots.
The selected design artist for the crosswalk project is Jack Morgan, who is a base architect for Vance. And Vance civil engineer volunteers did much of the painting Saturday.
The design is striking and colorful. It also is functional as “the coloration of the design utilizes bright yellow, oranges, and reds to aid with visual acuity for elderly walkers,” said Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot.
This mural is the first of four that will be implemented downtown, thanks to an AARP Community Challenge grant, one of only 184 selected from all 50 states, Washington, D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, received by Main Street Enid.
The Community Challenge funds innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing, smart cities, civic engagement and coronavirus response.
“With this quick-action grant, we will implement crosswalk art strategically placed in four high traffic areas to enhance public safety and improve walkability for older residents and all individuals in downtown Enid,” Beurlot said.
This is a fun project that will add more color to downtown Enid. As nice as the first one turned out, we can’t wait to see what the other three crosswalks are like.
