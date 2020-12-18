The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to health care workers now, culminating what is nothing short of a modern miracle.
A process that normally takes years, was done in a matter of months. FDA typically is one of the world’s most conservative regulating bodies when it comes to approving vaccines and new medications. President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, designed to get the vaccine produced, tested and out to the people quickly, may go down as his administration’s greatest accomplishment.
But, we shouldn’t forget all the hard work behind the scenes that went into producing a vaccine. Credit goes to all the scientists, researchers, doctors, nurses and trial volunteers who have taken part in the process. Now, it is up to the pharmaceutical companies to manufacture the vaccine, shippers to get it across the country (and the world), and medical professionals to get it in the arms of Americans everywhere.
We urge everyone who can to take the vaccine when it becomes available. There are those who will not be able to receive it. There are those who will refuse. But, if the majority of Americans take the vaccine, we can achieve the required level of herd immunity by sometime this coming summer.
In the meantime, we all need to continue to be careful. Wear your mask, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings, especially over the holidays.
The end of this terrible ordeal is coming, but the road remains long. Stay vigilant.
