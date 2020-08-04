The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on all phases of our society.
Unfortunately, one area impacted greatly has been nonprofits whose main purpose is to help people who are struggling in life.
A June 22 article in Chronicle of Philanthropy reported a 6% decline in philanthropic giving in the first quarter of 2019, but noted losses due to the pandemic were higher than that figure indicates since January and February, before the pandemic’s impact, were relatively good months for fundraising.
March alone saw an 11% decrease — a trend that, if it continues through the remainder of the year, would mean a $25 billion cut in funding for nonprofits.
Locally, many nonprofits had had to cancel fundraisers and now are struggling to fill the ensuing holes in the budgets.
For instance, RSVP of Enid has had canceled three fundraisers this year — the annual volunteer banquet, the Aging with Grace conference, and the rescheduled and recently canceled Lip Sync Battle — causing a shortfall of about $24,000 from last year’s fundraising at this point.
RSVP of Enid Executive Director Christy Baker said that shortfall is having a big impact on senior feeding programs, which have seen a significant increase in demand due to coronavirus concerns.
4RKids Foundation also has been hurt by canceling multiple fundraising events.
4RKids Executive Director Tricia Mitchell said the annual Red Dirt BBQ dance was canceled, wiping out about $4,000 in fundraising, followed by a loss of the annual revenue from the Mud Volleyball Tournament, which also was canceled.
Nonprofits have been busy writing for new grants to help bridge the gap, but Mitchell said it’s hard to replace the fundraisers, which typically cover administrative costs and overhead, like utilities.
“Grants will usually pay for projects and programs, but they don’t pay for the general operating expenses you have of running a nonprofit, and it’s hard to replace those funds,” Mitchell said.
Dan Schiedel, CEO and executive director of United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, said if United Way had to forego all its fundraisers, that would mean a 15% cut to its annual budget, “and that means essentially eliminating administrative costs — we just wouldn’t be able to function very well.”
What needs to happen is for people to step up and give what they can. Enid is a generous and caring community, so we hope to see people dig deep and do their part.
For information on giving to support local nonprofits, visit https://www.united wayenid.org or the website for any local nonprofit organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.