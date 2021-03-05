June 12, 1959 - March 2, 2021 Carla Annette Maddox, 61, died March 2, 2021, in Bethany, OK. She is survived by her daughters, Grace and Jamie. Private services will be Saturday, March 6, 3:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. To leave condolences, go to www.mercer-adams.com.