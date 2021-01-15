A lot of memories have been made in Convention Hall.
The building, which came close to being demolished in 2010, has been an Enid landmark for 100 years. The cornerstone was laid in a ceremony on Jan. 14, 1921, attended by some 2,500 people.
The city of Enid is observing the anniversary during a year-long celebration.
In 1919, Enid Mayor Milton C. Garber proposed a bond issue to construct a building to memorialize Garfield County soldiers who served in World War I. That building became Convention Hall. It took two bond issues to pass the project before construction started in 1919. It took two years to build Convention Hall at a cost of $465,000.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce was the first tenant of Convention Hall in 1921, and quickly was joined by other organizations, including American Legion Argonne Post and Battery A, 2nd Field Artillery of the Oklahoma National Guard. One of the first major concerts to be held in Convention Hall was on Dec. 9, 1925, when “The March King” John Phillip Sousa performed on stage.
Tri-State Music Festival called Convention Hall home beginning in the 1930s and still performs its Grand Concert in the Grand Ballroom annually each May. Oklahoma’s oldest high school basketball tournament, the Skeltur Conference Tournament played at Convention Hall 1964-2009.
Convention Hall also was home to Enid High School basketball and Enid High graduations. In 1973, scenes from the movie “Dillinger” were filmed outside of Convention Hall, and President George Bush spoke there in 1992 while campaigning.
In 2009 Convention Hall was shut down, and in 2010 a bond was proposed to renovate it, but the effort failed. Later that year, there were plans to demolish the building, but a group called Friends of Convention Hall organized and got a petition together with 4,000 signatures to save the building.
Renovations began in May 2011 as part of the Enid Renaissance Project. The renovation took a year and a half to complete at a cost of just more than $7 million. Convention Hall reopened on Nov. 16, 2012, and since then has been the premier meeting venue for Northwest Oklahoma. Currently Convention Hall hosts more than 350 events annually. Convention Hall is part of the Stride Bank Center Complex, which is owned by the city of Enid and operated by Spectra Venue Management.
The city of Enid has created a video available on YouTube. Check it out. The city also wants people to share photos and stories about their memories of Convention Hall by emailing them to ConventionHall100@enid.org.
We bet most longtime Enid residents have plenty of memories to share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.