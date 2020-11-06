Enid residents have several ways they can go about cleanup from last week’s ice storm.
The easiest way for most people would be to let the city of Enid take care of the problem. In order to do that, though, people will have to make sure their limbs are in a pile by the curb.
The city asks residents to stack tree limbs near the curb away from obstructions; to not place piles below electric power lines or low hanging branches; to cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter; and set debris in a separate pile from trash waste pickup.
Then, you will have to notify the city for pickup one of three ways:
• Online. Submit a request at www.SeeClickFix.com. Choose “Tree Debris Pickup.”
• SeeClickFix Smartphone App. Choose “Tree Debris Pickup.”
• Call (580) 616-7300 or (580) 616-7301
With the amount of debris, estimated at 50,000 tons, it could take a few weeks for your limbs to be taken away.
For those who can’t wait, there are other options, if you are fine with removing the limbs and other debris yourself.
The city has set up three locations where people can take debris.
Residents can take debris to:
• The city landfill, 1313 E. Southgate. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and special times for trees, debris and brush only, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22.
• South Government Springs Park. Residents will enter at 1202 S. 10th. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Service Center. Residents will enter at 1500 block of W. Chestnut, just east of the railroad tracks. It is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
We hope people show some patience. The city and its contractors will be working hard to clear up the debris piles. It just will take some time.
