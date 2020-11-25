We are glad to see efforts continue to designate the Chisholm Trail and Great Western Trail as National Historic Trails.
The process has been a long time in coming, but took a big step last week when U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced legislation in the U.S. Senate to designate the trails as National Historic Trails. U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., introduced companion legislation in the House.
The late Enid historian Bob Klemme, who marked the Chisholm Trail through Oklahoma, worked long and hard to get the designation done.
Congress appropriated $300,000 for a feasibility study, which National Park Service began in March 2009. Klemme took two NPS employees along the Chisholm Trail. When the study was completed in 2015, Klemme took it upon himself to get as many people as possible to write letters to NPS during a 60-day period for public comment on the trails’ designation.
More than four years after the letters were sent to Congress, the Senate’s FY2019 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies report directed NPS to “work expeditiously to complete the study in a timely fashion and report back to the Committee on any impediments to completion.”
NPS finally determined in 2019 that the Chisholm and Great Western trails meet the criteria to become National Historic Trails. Now comes the push in Congress.
Designating these trails as National Historic Trails will permit NPS to partner voluntarily with landowners, communities, state and local governments to maintain, conserve and promote the trails. These trails will join the 19 other designated historic trails across the nation, including five trails that run in part through Kansas.
The Chisholm Trail runs from Texas through Oklahoma, including Enid, and ends in Kansas. The city of Enid was established along a portion of the trail, with the trail crossing U.S. 81 about one-third of a mile south of Fox Drive where it crosses to the northeast, then recrossing to the northwest at about the overpass on South Van Buren.
The Western Trail also runs from Texas, through western Oklahoma through Kansas and into Nebraska. Both trails were used primarily from 1867 to 1885 to move more than 10 million cattle across the country, contributing to the economic growth of the towns and cities the trails passed through.
We hope Congress works quickly to pass this legislation. It would be a big benefit to see the Chisholm Trail achieve this designation.
