Enid Lights Up the Plains, our community’s kickoff of the Christmas season, will be Friday night.
As always, the event downtown will feature visits with Santa Claus, the Christmas Lights Parade and the popular fireworks finale. Also part of the celebration will be live Christmas music by the Bill Collectors, a special performance by Enid Twirling Academy, City Cheer and DanceWorks, horse-drawn wagon rides and Holiday Market Stall photo stations.
Activities will start at 5 p.m., with the parade set for 6 p.m. and fireworks at 7:15 p.m.
An addition this year is the ice rink. Admission to skate is $12 per person, which includes skates, with group rates at $10 each for 10 to 30 skaters and $8 each for groups of more than 31.
Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid, said the 27th annual edition of Enid Lights Up the Plains will be a “fun, family-friendly event.”
“This is an event people look forward to every year,” Beurlot said, “and it will be a great way for people to celebrate the holiday season this year — outside, and in a safe way.”
With safety in mind, Beurlot said steps are being taken this year to allow people to enjoy the downtown activities, and support local merchants, while taking responsible COVID-19 precautions.
The parade route has been expanded to make it visible at the ice rink, and also to spread out the celebration for the sake of social distancing.
A “park-and-watch” area also will be available in the Enid Public Schools Administrative Services Center parking lot, at Park and Washington, for people who want to enjoy the festivities but remain in the safety of their vehicles.
Parking to view the fireworks will be available in the lots between Oklahoma and Park and south of Andrews Real Estate on Grand. Lots off Cherokee, adjacent to the Security National Bank drive-through and west of Stride Bank Center, will be closed for the fireworks staging zone.
As another safety measure, masks are encouraged when social distancing can’t be maintained, and hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the courthouse square.
Get out and enjoy Enid Lights Up the Plains, but we also would recommend you wear a mask. Have fun, but be safe.
