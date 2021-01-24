Thumbs up to the candidates for Enid City Commission who will participate in a public forum Tuesday.
The Ward 3, 4 and 6 seats are up in the Feb. 9 election. Candidates will answer questions from a panel of local media members, including News & Eagle city reporter Alexander Ewald, as well as from the public.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Ballroom of Stride Bank Center and is open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and tables for the candidates and chairs for the public will be socially distanced.
All of the candidates have been invited. We hope to see as many people as possible attend. It’s always better for people to have as much information about the candidates as they can get so they can make an informed decision.
For anyone who can’t attend, the forum will be live-streamed on the Enid News & Eagle’s Facebook page and broadcast on 100.9 KGWA and 107.1 KNID. The city of Enid will air the debate on social media, as well, and provide a DVD to Suddenlink to later air on Channel 12.
Thumbs up to 4RKids Foundation co-founder Bret Whinery who retired recently from his position as operations manager at the nonprofit, capping 17 years of work to improve the lives of people living with developmental disabilities.
Founded by Bret and Dr. Barbara Whinery in 2003, 4RKids provides employment opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities, support and outreach to their families, and supports local enrichment opportunities for the developmentally disabled, including Miracle League and Special Olympics.
4RKids has dramatically grown its employment program, and recently completed a $4.2 million capital campaign to construct a new building, renovate the existing structure at 710 Overland Trail and remake two previous miniature golf courses into one improved wheelchair-accessible course, which was completed in March 2018.
The new 10,000-square-foot, $2.2 million facility is expected to be open in March, and is expected to triple the number of clients 4RKids can serve.
All of this work was done by many hard-working people, one of whom was Bret Whinery. He has left quite a legacy.
Thumbs up to a local 93-year-old Navy veteran who recently anonymously donated $1,200 to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The money will go toward training of a new K-9.
The donation was helped along by Ted Danks, coordinator of the Garfield County Chapter of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association. Danks met the donor and mentioned Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink would speak at the chapter’s January meeting. The donor then decided he wanted to give then money.
Rink said the donation probably would help the department afford two dogs for the K-9 unit, which currently only has one, a single-purpose patrol dog.
We like how this came together and commend the donor for stepping up to help out where he saw a need.
