Enid Public Schools is blessed to have good teachers throughout the district.
Seventeen of those teachers have been chosen building-level Teacher of the Year. That makes them eligible to become district Teacher of the Year.
“These teachers are just a few of the excellent educators we have in our classrooms,” Superintendent Darrell Floyd said. “We are thankful for their leadership in each of our buildings, and I congratulate them on this achievement in representing our schools.”
Building-level Teachers of the Year are: Shawna Tanner, pre-K, Fowler Early Childhood Center; Alex Castellanos, second grade, Adams Elementary School; Karla Johnson, library media specialist, Coolidge Elementary School; LaShandria Redman, music, Eisenhower Elementary School; Janet Jones, third grade, Garfield Elementary School; Amy Ebel, second grade, Glenwood Elementary School; Tiara Darling, physical education, Hayes Elementary School;
Jami Lewis, fifth grade, Hoover Elementary School; Michelle Holcomb, first grade, McKinley Elementary School; Christie Buckner, physical education, Monroe Elementary School; Leah Simpson, second grade, Prairie View Elementary School; Alison King, Title I, Taft Elementary School; Gary Spruill, art, Emerson Middle School; Kaeli Jantz, math, Longfellow Middle School; Samantha Cheatham, special education, Waller Middle School; Lyndsay Watts, ICAP, Enid High School; and Garvin Kent Chesser, virtual learning, Lincoln Academy.
Building-level teachers of the year were nominated by their colleagues, and a committee will choose the district Teacher of the Year to represent the district at the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year competition next fall.
EPS Teacher of the Year will be revealed during the Enid Public School Foundation education celebration, which will be held at a later date. The event also will include the EPS Support Professional of the Year announcement. Support nominees are Austin Miles, kindergarten teacher’s assistant at Coolidge Elementary School; Karen Sellers, head custodian at Emerson Middle School; and Denise Wright, head custodian at Coolidge.
The celebration will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 19 by EPStv.
We want to congratulate each teacher honored. They’ve stood out among their peers and deserve the recognition.
