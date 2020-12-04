Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continue to increase, health officials are reminding residents that it’s time to deal with influenza.
One of the best ways to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone, with few exceptions, 6 months old and older should receive the vaccine every year.
While it’s important to avoid the flu every year, this year it is even more important. It’s especially important for older Oklahomans and those with underlying medical conditions.
While most people who contract the flu don’t require hospitalization, thousands across the country every year do. Last year, according to CDC, fewer than half of all Americans received the flu vaccine, and at least 410,000 people ended up being hospitalized.
Right now, hospitals are stretched dealing with COVID-19 patients. They don’t need an influx of flu patients.
“That’s just another tax upon our health care service in a time where we really don’t have any excess resources to provide for flu or anything else,” said Dr. Jared Taylor, the state’s epidemiologist.
In addition to the vaccine, people can do some simple things every day to avoid getting sick, according to CDC.
We’ve heard all these recommendations before, but they are worth repeating: avoid contact with those who are sick; if you are sick stay home from work and your contact with others; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze; wash your hands with soap and water, or alcohol-based sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.
We’ve already been through enough this year with COVID-19. Let’s all do our part and avoid flu issues. Get vaccinated and follow all the other guidelines.
