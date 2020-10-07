Autry Technology Center’s board, with help from Oklahoma State School Boards Association, will begin interviews soon in the search for a new superintendent at the CareerTech school.
The board is seeking to replace Superintendent/CEO Brady McCullough, who is set to retire next year after six years on the job.
Replacing may not be the right word to use, because the next superintendent certainly will have big shoes to fill. McCullough has spearheaded several new initiatives, including the purchase of a new training facility at 1802 N. Van Buren, new construction on the east end of the main campus for a diesel technology program, a CNC machine program and a fabrication lab, as well as the renovation of the culinary arts classroom to create a state-of-the-art training facility.
“This is such an exciting time and process for the Autry Technology Center district,” said Martie Oyler, president of the Autry board, when the search was announced in August. “As one of the top CareerTech centers in the state, we want to continue to fill the community workforce with qualified workers and set our future generations up for success. We’re eager to find a leader who can help us achieve that vision.”
The position of superintendent at Autry Tech is an attractive job, given the reputation the school has, as Oyler said. And, that’s saying a lot, since Oklahoma’s CareerTech system is among the best in the country. So, to be in the leadership position at one of the best schools in one of the best CareerTech systems in the country is a great opportunity.
Autry Tech has been a part of the Enid community since 1967 and is one of 29 CareerTech schools in Oklahoma. The center has more than 25 career programs and offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses and certifications for many career fields. Autry serves nearly 16,000 people each year, including many area employees who receive training through the Business and Industry Services Department that works with more than 500 local businesses each year.
We have no doubt some quality candidates have put their names in contention, and we have no doubt the board will select the best qualified candidate to continue the good work that’s been going on and even take Autry Tech to new heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.