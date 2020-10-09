An audit by Cindy Byrd, state auditor and inspector, of Epic Charter Schools raises more questions than it answers.
The virtual charter school received $485 million in state aid and federal education funds from 2015 to this year, and Byrd said more than $80 million of that was funneled into a learning fund managed by the school’s founders, Ben Harris and David Chaney, that has never been audited. Another $45.9 million went directly into Epic Youth Services, the for-profit management company controlled by Harris, Chaney and the school’s chief financial officer, Josh Brock.
Among the audit’s other findings were that the school recently spent $3 million over three months on advertising to attract new students and that Epic Youth Services used $203,000 from the student learning fund to help with start-up expenses for expanding its operations into California. The audit also revealed Harris and Chaney used Oklahoma school personnel and funds for its California operations and pledged credit from Epic bank accounts as collateral to secure loans to run its for-profit venture in California.
Byrd’s office is locked in a legal dispute with Epic, which has refused to provide access to records of Epic Youth Services and the learning fund. A trial in that case is set for December.
Byrd said she intends to share her findings with state and federal investigative agencies, including the FBI and Internal Revenue Service. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which has been looking into the school and its founders for years, said in a statement its investigation remains “very active” and that the details of Byrd’s audit will aid in that probe.
The school came under increased scrutiny last year when an OSBI agent, in an affidavit for a search warrant of an Epic teacher’s home, alleged Harris and Chaney embezzled millions of dollars in state funds through an illegal scheme that involved the use of “ghost students” to artificially inflate enrollment numbers.
Shortly after, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister requested Byrd’s office launch an investigative audit.
No charges have been filed in connection with the investigation.
Epic has disputed the claims made in Byrd’s audit.
“... we witnessed pure politics on display,” said Shelly Hickman, assistant superintendent for Epic. “The State Auditor, an elected politician, stood behind a podium and a gaggle of reporters and told a story. This isn’t the first time we’ve been subjected to political scrutiny, nor were the allegations new. The findings were presented with over-the-top sensationalism guaranteed to stir up defenders of the education status quo because we are growing, and they are struggling.”
Epic deserves a chance to defend itself, and we look forward to learning more about this situation, especially from the trial upcoming in December.
