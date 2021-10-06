This editorial space typically is reserved for comment and analysis of the news of the day and topics of public interest. This is the place where the newspaper editorial board has its say on what is going on in our community, our state, our nation and world.

However, one week is set aside each year to acknowledge newspapers for the role they have played in history and our communities. This week is National Newspaper Week, and we’re taking this space today to extol the virtues of newspapers and the journalists who contribute to them.

Now, more than ever, America needs newspapers and local journalists. Just a few years ago, there were thousands of daily and weekly newspapers serving readers across our country. However, newspapers have become a sort of “endangered species,” due to the changing business models, rise of digital and social media and, unfortunately, the disinterest of too many of our citizens in being informed about local events and topics that impact their daily lives.

Enid is fortunate to continue to have a viable daily newspaper product. Many communities that no longer have a local newspaper are isolated and struggling. Mostly rural communities have been affected; however, even metro areas have lost a daily newspaper presence. Sure, some social media may provide a few tidbits of news, or perhaps a community might have a local blogger or two to follow. But those alternatives often provide a very small or skewed attempt at news coverage and don’t replace what newspapers provide — journalists educated in their craft, watchdog journalism and editors dedicated to vetting information before publishing it and with institutional knowledge of the history of a community.

If you’re reading this today, you are likely a subscriber to the Enid News & Eagle either in print or digital.

You know that the newspaper is the best place to find out what is happening in the community and how it impacts you.

You know this is the place to find credible information about people you know. This is the place to learn news about your neighbors, acquaintances and friends.

This is the place to find news the way you want it when you want it. Whether in print or online, local news is available to you nearly 24/7.

Most of all, the newspaper is your best connection to the community. We thank you for reading and supporting our work.

