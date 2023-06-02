It’s about time.
Oklahoma lawmakers finally have done something they should have done years ago.
The Legislature this session approved Senate Bill 844, which provides a way to calculate the savings accrued from incarcerating fewer people and distribute the money among counties.
The action comes nearly seven years after state votes approved criminal justice reforms in State Questions 780 and 781. The idea behind the reforms was to put fewer people in prison, while giving counties more money for diversion and drug treatment programs.
What happened, though, was the reforms in SQ 780 and 781 took effect, with fewer people being sent to prison, but counties did not receive the promised funds even as more people were sent to county jails.
SQ 780, which reclassified several drug and property offenses from felonies to misdemeanors, has helped the state reduce its prison population by nearly 20% over the past five years. But some county jail administrators say the change has increased demand in their facilities for mental health care and substance abuse services.
SQ 781 was supposed to direct savings in incarcerating fewer people to counties, but the Legislature didn’t fund services in the manner outlined in the voter-approved initiative.
Under the recently approved SB 844, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency will calculate the annual savings attributed to the passage of SQ 780. Once that number is finalized, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is tasked with overseeing those funds and sending requests for proposals to county governments. County officials may seek funds to develop substance abuse treatment, employment, diversion or housing programs.
Ben Crooks, jail administrator of Garfield County Detention Facility, isn’t waiting around. He assigned the jail’s office staff to begin developing a GCDF request to submit on July 1, or as soon as the ODMHSAS issues the requests for proposals.
He also said it’s not clear if the funds would cover infrastructure and that without space, GCDF is limited on what mental health and substance abuse services could be provided there. Right now, the best he can hope for is money to cover expenses for a mental health counselor and a case manager.
We’re pleased to see action finally is being taken on something that should have been done years ago. Every little bit helps.
