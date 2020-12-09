Another big part of Enid’s future is taking shape on the southwest side of Enid, and it is sure to provide dividends for our community for many years to come.
Advance Soccer Complex is being built near the intersection of Rupe and Garland. The project, with a budget of $9.5 million, is one of the biggest private-public partnerships in Enid’s history. The city of Enid has covered $3 million in construction expenses, while the Allen Family Foundation and the McLaughlin Family Foundation each have donated $1.5 million, for a total of $6 million. The other $3.5 million is being raised during a capital campaign that is ongoing. That campaign has raised around $1 million of its goal.
The complex will feature seven fields, six sod fields and one artificial turf.
Money from the $3.5 million capital campaign will be used to fund other complex facilities, including a clubhouse, shading structures, a water feature, playground, three practice fields and the turf field’s press box and electronic scoreboard. Completion is expected in 2022.
The clubhouse will be quite the facility. To be named for the Atwood Family, which provided a sizable donation, the clubhouse will measure between 20,000 and 24,000 square feet. It will include a weight room, four locker rooms, bathrooms, a separate referee locker room, a VIP room, board rooms/offices and multi-purpose training areas.
For those who might not know, soccer is a big deal in Enid. Hundreds of youths play soccer here, with Enid Soccer Club and Denny Price Family YMCA.
The current Enid Soccer Complex, at 1520 W. Poplar, has 15 playing fields for teams of all ages and is the home for Enid’s competitive soccer team, Enid Elite.
The new Advance Soccer Complex would be a major draw for attracting teams from out of town for tournaments and other events.
One only needs to look across town at David Allen Memorial Ballpark — the Allen Family Foundation’s other major sports complex contribution in Enid — to see the impact a first-class sports facility can have on Enid as a whole. The ballpark, which hosts the NJCAA Division II World Series and baseball games for Enid High School and Northern Oklahoma College, has an economic impact on Enid of about $6 million a year, according to Nicole Winfield, fundraising coordinator for Advance Soccer Complex.
The new soccer facility could bring in at least double that amount, she said. That’s $12 million, which would benefit restaurants, shops, hotels — you name it.
To make it all happen, though, organizers need donations large and small. Those interested in donating can visit the complex’s website at www.advance soccercomplex.com or contact Winfield at (580) 354-7015.
We hope you will support this project, which has the potential to really impact our community.
