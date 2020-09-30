We were happy to see that some Enid teachers were selected to participate in an online course to prepare them for the exam to receive English as a Second Language certification.
Eisenhower, Monroe and Coolidge elementary schools were selected as pilot schools for the new Teachers of English Learners Pilot Project, along with 14 other elementary schools statewide, due to having high enrollment in ESL students.
Teachers who complete the 18-hour course before Dec. 31 can receive an $80 voucher fee for the ESL certification exam. The state certification exam tests on 14 competencies, which the course addresses with readings, activities, interactive assignments and quizzes.
Monroe has 93 of its 316 students enrolled in its ESL program, according to September’s EPS enrollment figures.
Eisenhower has 32 students in ESL, according to the district.
At Coolidge, more than half of its 425 students are in ESL.
The course was created as part of the nonprofit Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s project, a professional development program that includes a virtual learning platform, as well as six ESL-certified teachers serving as virtual facilitators.
“Nearly 60,000 students in Oklahoma’s public schools do not speak English as their first language, presenting a challenge for classroom teachers who often do not have the training or resources to effectively integrate English learner students into their classroom activities,” the foundation’s Executive Director Emily Stratton said.
Following the pilot project, organizers are planning a statewide roll-out in partnership with Oklahoma State Department of Education.
It’s great that three Enid schools were selected. Anything we can do to help enhance the learning environment for these students is well worth the time and effort.
