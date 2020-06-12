As hot weather takes hold, people need to take a step back from their busy lives to remember one important thing: Never leave children or pets alone in unattended vehicles.
That seems like common sense, but sadly it happens all to often with deadly consequences. In 2019, it is estimated 52 children across the country died of heatstroke after being left in hot cars, and between 1990 and 2019, it is estimated 25 Oklahoma children died in such a manner. However, those figures may not tell the full story. According to kidsandcars.org, an advocacy and education nonprofit organization, the figures likely are an undercount because there are no official data collection systems.
All we know is one is too many.
The temperature inside a car rises almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. When temperatures outside are in the 80s, the inside of a car can reach close to 125 within 60 minutes, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees.
Attorney General Mike Hunter recently offered some advice for people on the matter.
Safety tips to remember if your child or pet is in the backseat:
• Make it a habit to open the backdoor of your car every time you park, even if you know you do not have a child or pet in the backseat.
• Keep a belonging such as a cellphone, wallet or purse in the backseat so you will open the back door to get those items.
• Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat when it’s not occupied. When the child is in the seat, place the stuffed animal in the front passenger seat as a visual reminder.
• Always keep your vehicle locked so children cannot accidentally get trapped inside when the vehicle is not in use.
Actions for bystanders:
• Act quickly. The primary concern is the safety of the child and animal.
• Assess the health of the child or animal, take note of the make, model, description and license plate number into the business establishment where the vehicle is parked and have the manager announce the situation and vehicle information over the intercom in an attempt to find the owner.
• If the owner doesn’t immediately respond, call 911 or the local humane authority.
• If the child or animal’s health seems to be deteriorating, take more drastic measures. Get at least one other person to confirm your assessment, then take action to get the child or animal out of the vehicle.
• Signs of heatstroke include excessive sweating, panting, vomiting, lethargy and lack of coordination.
It doesn’t take a lot of time or effort to prevent a tragedy.
