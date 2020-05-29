COVID-19 has impacted everyone in many ways.
Some people have lost jobs, businesses have been impacted and many people have been stressed out by the whole situation.
How people have reacted to all this has been varied. Some people have taken it in stride, while others have had a harder time coping.
An April 24 report published by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 56% of American adults have experienced at least one negative impact on their mental health as a result of the pandemic, “such as problems with sleeping or eating, increased alcohol use or worsening chronic conditions.”
For those who have experienced income loss, that percentage goes up to 65%, and is 64% for frontline health care workers and their families.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warns long-lasting effects of any disease outbreak can include excessive fear, changes in sleep and dietary habits, increased substance abuse and worsening of mental and chronic health conditions.
So what’s a person to do?
For many people, simple advice such as don’t obsess about it will work. CDC offers tips for people to cope with the stress of the pandemic:
• Take breaks from news of the pandemic.
• Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
• Eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
• Exercise regularly.
• Get plenty of sleep.
• Avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Make time to unwind and engage in activities you enjoy.
• Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
For others, though, it’s not that simple.
They may need more treatment, and that’s OK. You have to do what works for you.
Locally, there are options if you need help. If someone is in need of inpatient mental health treatment, they can be referred by their physician, go to the emergency room, or contact Resilience Behavioral Health directly at (580) 33-CARE (2273), or for children and teens, contact Integris Bass Behavioral Health at Meadowlake at (580) 234-2220.
Information on outpatient and tele-health services through Northwest Center for Behavioral Health is available at (580) 234-3791.
Oklahomans also can call 211 to be connected with mental health resources, and those who need to talk can all 24-hour hotlines at (800) 273-TALK (8255) or (800) SUICIDE (784-2433).
If someone is at immediate risk for harming themselves or someone else, call 911.
Sure the whole situation stinks, but you don’t have to try to cope by yourself. Help is there for you.
