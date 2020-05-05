We understand the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is in a tough spot given the surge in unemployment claims related to the COVID-19 closure of so many businesses.
But, some laid off workers have waited for almost a month to receive their guaranteed benefits.
One case involves Polly Black.
As she told CNHI Oklahoma reporter Janelle Stecklein, Black applied for unemployment benefits immediately after being laid off from her job as a restaurant kitchen worker on March 25.
For nearly a month, though, Black was unable to touch a penny of her guaranteed state and federal benefits, which are put on a state-issued debit card that is sent to recipients.
“I can see every one of my payments sitting there, but I cannot access my money because I don’t have the state-issued card they’re supposed to issuing people,” Black said. “They blame it on the card place. It’s always someone else’s fault.”
She’s spent countless hours on the phone, trying to resolve her situation. Black said employees answering the OESC phones always promised someone would call her back to help. Those calls never came.
She’s also repeatedly called the state’s vendor, Conduent, which is supposed to issue the debit cards, but has faced five hours of hold music. Nobody has ever answered. State unemployment officials acknowledged an increasing number of Oklahomans are finding themselves in similar straits. They’re working on a solution that will bypass the debit card backlog.
OESC did say that they were going to make a change in procedures, allowing people to move their funds into their bank accounts without the card. OESC also added employees to help with the demand.
As we said, OESC is in a tough spot with the shear volume of new claims. But, having recipients wait nearly a month for benefits, while they need to buy food and their bills continue to stack up, is not right.
We urge OESC to take the lessons learned during this crisis and devise a system going forward that is more flexible and more user-friendly.
