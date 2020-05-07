Nurses are a critical part of our health care system, even in so-called normal times.
Now, during these extraordinary times, their value is priceless.
American Nurses Association has expanded National Nurses Day, which was observed Wednesday, and its usual week-long celebration of nursing into an entire month honoring the profession.
Nurses have gone above and beyond to provide care to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of that extra care comes in the way of just being there for patients. With family access limited as a precaution, nurses are the only visitors patients receive.
“Nurses have always been seen as patient advocates and that’s been throughout the history of nursing,” said Janet Cordell, RN. “When we get into something like this pandemic, the nurses are now holding patients in their arms as they die, because the family can’t be there with them. It’s becoming even more of an issue for us to be advocates for our patients.”
Sonya Bowen, RN, an intensive care charge nurse at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, said a hidden benefit of the pandemic has been “just getting to go that extra distance for the patients.”
Without families being able to visit, Bowen said nurses have had to be creative — using a translator app to relay messages to family members, and taking photos on their phones to carry down to families waiting outside to see their loved ones.
For Taylor Lauderdale, RN, an ICU nurse at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, news of the pandemic caused her some anxiety.
“It’s been kind of a surreal experience,” she said. “I remember sitting at home when we first found out about the pandemic, and I just teared up because I wouldn’t be able to see my parents and I was afraid I might get my husband sick.
“It’s been kind of a scary time, and also an exciting time,” Lauderdale said. “We have come together as a community and as a team at the hospital. I don’t think anybody is scared anymore. We just see it as our duty to serve the community. We’re here for you, we really do care, and we all got into this profession to help people.”
We are blessed to have such caring people in our health care system.
Take the time to thank a nurse for the service they provide — during normal times and during the decidedly not normal times.
