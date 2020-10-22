Enid Public Schools Board of Education is going to look a lot different now.
Willa Jo Fowler, a fixture on the board since 1975, resigned Monday after more than 45 years of service.
During her tenure, Enid Public Schools saw implementation of full-day kindergarten, bond procurements for early college offerings and — after founding a prior pre-K daycare center, now called the Learning Tree — construction of the Fowler Early Childhood Center, approved in a 2016 issue to build the four-classroom structure on the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campus.
The site initially was known as the NWOSU-EPS Early Childhood Education Center, but board members surprised Fowler in 2019 by voting in favor of a name change in her honor. With four classrooms, it serves EPS pre-K students as well as NWOSU-Enid higher education students for educational and observational purposes.
As important as her position on the school board was, Fowler didn’t limit herself to just that post. A former preschool teacher, she also served with Oklahoma State School Boards Association; is a member of Success by 6 committee; a member of Metropolitan Area Human Services Commission; past member of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center Board of Directors; and helps Cherokee Strip Community Foundation. She was awarded the Phillips University Distinguished Alumni Award and inducted into the Enid Public School Foundation Hall of Fame.
She was named to the Enid Walk of Fame and named Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year in 2017.
“Willa Jo Fowler is one of the finest ladies I have ever met,” Floyd said. “Her commitment to the students, parents, employees, community members and school board members of Enid Public Schools over the past 45 plus years is phenomenal and is one for the record books.”
“During the last 45 and a half years, the work of this school board has been an important part of my life,” said Fowler. “There have been many challenges, but also many joys. In times of need, our local community has come through admirably with very positive responses to our school bond elections — which will benefit students for decades to come. I am proud of the positive changes that have been achieved in EPS including: facilities improvements, expanded methods of teaching, additional training opportunities, improved communications, and the building of such positive relationships with our community. I would encourage everyone to remember that you will never go wrong if you always base your decisions on what is best for students.”
We want to thank Willa Jo Fowler for her dedicated service. She will be missed greatly, but we will her much happiness moving forward.
