Oklahomans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
The deadline to register or change your registration is Oct. 9.
According to Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie, people who are 18, U.S. citizens and residents of Oklahoma may register to vote.
However, according to Oklahoma State Election Board, there are some limits:
• Convicted felons may only register to vote when they have served their sentence, including term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or who have completed probation ordered by a court. A convicted felon who has been pardoned may register.
• People judged incapacitated by a court may not register to vote.
Anyone who isn’t registered and who wants to be must fill out and mail an Oklahoma voter registration application form to their respective county election board in time to be postmarked by midnight Oct. 9. People also may go to their election board to register. Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing.
Any applications received after the Oct. 9 deadline will be processed, but not until after the Nov. 3 election.
Every person who applies will receive a response, either a voter identification card, or a letter explaining why the application was rejected.
Application forms are available at all county election boards, most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries. They also are available on the state election board website at www.elections .ok.gov.
If you aren’t registered, we urge you to do so and then study up on the issues and candidates and exercise your right to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.