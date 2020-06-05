Oklahoma will have an important election coming up the end of this month.
The June 30 primary election will see local, state and national candidates and issues to be resolved. Voters have some important deadlines facing them, as well.
Anyone who wants to register for the election, or change their registration, needs to do so by the end of Friday.
Oklahoma voter registration application forms are available at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov.
If you are going to mail in an application, it must be postmarked by midnight Friday for you to be eligible to vote June 30.
Everyone who applies will either receive a voter identification card or a letter explaining why their application was rejected.
Also, if you want to receive an absentee ballot for the June 30 primary, you can do so now.
You can either fill out the application for an absentee ballot at the election board office, or you can go online to www.elec tions.ok.gov. Receiving an absentee ballot will allow you to mail in your ballot and avoid the crowd at the polls June 30.
Everyone voting June 30 will be able to cast a ballot on State Question 802, which would expand Medicaid in the state.
Republicans will decide several races, depending on where in the county they live.
All Republicans will decide these races:
• Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Todd Hiett or Harold Spradling.
• U.S. Senate, Jim Inhofe, J.J. Stitt, Neil Mavis or John Tompkins.
• State Senate District 19, Roland Pederson or David Mason
• Garfield County Sheriff, Cory Rink, Jody Helm or Dariel Momsen.
Republicans living in state House District 40 will decide between Chad Caldwell and Taylor Venus.
Democrats will get to decide their nominee for U.S. Senate between Elysabeth Britt, Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu and R.O. Cassity Jr.
Garber Public School patrons will decide the Office 5 school board race between Mark Appleton and Levi Bond.
Waukomis Public Schools patrons will decide the Office 4 school board race between Matt Anderson and Wes Felber.
Let your voice be heard and make sure you get registered to vote.
