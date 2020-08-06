The COVID-19 pandemic is changing seemingly everything. Individuals, businesses and organizations are constantly challenged with finding ways to cope with the impact of this highly contagious disease. In particular, organizations are struggling with how group activities can occur, safely.
In the best of reactions, thought goes into what part of a group activity is most important — the “why are we doing this?” question — and then creativity is applied to how to make the important things happen safely.
Here’s a shout out to Northern Oklahoma College, which found a creative way to hold a virtual commencement ceremony to honor the Class of 2020.
Most graduating college students already had ordered and received their red-and-black graduation gowns and mortar boards and were eagerly anticipating a chance to gather with their classmates and instructors, hear their name announced, walk across stage, receive their diploma and receive well-deserved applause and cheers for their accomplishments. But, the coronavirus ruined all of that. There will be no mass gathering, not this summer.
But, simply pulling a diploma out of an envelope in the mailbox just wasn’t enough, so NOC leadership thought creatively about what’s important here. Then, they invented a little pomp and circumstance and individual recognition to go with a virtual graduation.
Commencement 2020 will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on computer screens anywhere. The NOC Enid, Stillwater and Tonkawa campuses will each have a separate video ceremony. Students will be announced individually, their photos shown, and their degree information and additional honors announced at www.NOC.edu/grad uation.
In addition to that, NOC created a personalized congratulatory page for each graduate and gave the opportunity for friends and family members to upload videos and congratulatory message. Those messages will be accessible online on “commencement day” too, and students can share them further on social media.
The virtual ceremony also will contain traditional features of the classic ceremony, including messages from NOC President Cheryl Evans and commencement speaker Diane Anderson.
If students want to throw their mortar boards in the air — well, they’re on their own for that. But at least Northern Oklahoma College has made an extra effort to say, “well done, graduate” in a personalized way.
