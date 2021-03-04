Victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are far and wide, and disparities abound when it comes to infection rates, vaccination rates, etc. However, one major population that has taken a tremendous professional, economic and financial hit is working women.
According to the Brookings Institution, COVID-19 is hard on women because the U.S. economy is hard on women. “Millions of women were already supporting themselves and their families on low wages before the pandemic lockdowns sent unemployment rates skyrocketing and millions of jobs disappeared. And working mothers were already shouldering the majority of family caregiving responsibilities in the face of a childcare system that is wholly inadequate for a society in which most parents work outside the home,” Brookings said.
And now, a Wallethub study confirms that women in Oklahoma, continue to fall behind women in other states in two key dimensions – women’s economic and social well-being and women’s health and safety. According to the Oklahoma Women’s Coalition, a statewide organization working to improve the lives of women and girls in our state, about 22 percent of Oklahoma families are headed by female single heads of household; and, unfortunately, the majority of these women are working low-paying jobs and also lack education beyond high school.
So, what can be done to improve the burdens women are facing in this pandemic and also improve their overall economic well-being? Government can’t fix everything; however, there is a role for government to play. The role of women in our economy has shifted over the last 100 years, yet our systems have not similarly evolved to support them.
Solutions to improve the conditions of working women should address an over-reliance on an inadequate childcare system, women’s concentration in low-wage jobs, as well as poor unpaid family leave policies.
The minimum wage issue has been a hot topic of national debate, and it must be addressed. The $15 proposal may be a bridge too far; however, it’s a no-brainer that the current minimum wage of $7.25must be increased.
A permanent federal paid parental leave policy and a sustained funding increase for the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) would also help reduce costs of childcare.
And finally, programs to help women complete their GEDs and complete higher education and training are important to helping families increase their economic sustainability.
If there ever was a time to change policies to support women’s roles as financial providers and parents, this is it. These are just a few common-sense solutions that would go a long way helping reduce the economic burdens women face in trying to get ahead.
