The number of positive COVID-19 tests topped 11,000 statewide on Tuesday, with another five reported in Enid.
Numbers statewide have been increasing in recent days, so we want to take the time to encourage people to continue taking precautions when they are out in public.
People still should follow social distancing guidelines, allowing 6 feet of space when you can from other people, particularly when you are out shopping. We also would encourage people to wear a face mask when in a crowded place.
Businesses are doing their part, with many of them still having employees wear masks. Businesses also are spending extra time cleaning and disinfecting. We commend them for the extra measures they and their employees have taken.
Since March, Enid has recorded 57 COVID-19 cases, and 13 of those are active. There has been one fatality in the county.
We’ve done a good job in Enid, given the numbers. While it’s regrettable anyone in the city has contracted COVID-19, it’s encouraging that out of a population of around 50,000 there have been just 57 confirmed cases.
For those people who still don’t feel comfortable getting out, businesses have done a good job catering to them as well. Delivery and curbside pickup options have seen a lot of use.
This situation has changed the way we go about our daily lives. We just want to see people continue to be safe.
