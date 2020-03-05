COLUMN: Gaffe-a-minute Joe Show

If there is one positive that came out of the Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primaries, it was the renewal of the nearly canceled gaffe-a-minute Joe Show. Like a TV show that gets picked up by a new network and finds itself reinvigorated, Joe Biden's presidential campaign has similarly found a new lease on life. And we should all be grateful, if not for anything else than the pure entertainment value that lies ahead.
Biden wasted no time in showing off his comedic chops Tuesday night.
With the impeccable timing we have come to expect, Biden turned to his wife, Jill, during a victory speech in California, grabbed her hand and said "by the way this is my little sister Valerie (now turning to his sister Valerie on his left), and I'm Jill's husband." Then realizing his mix-up, said "oh no, you switched on me."
"Saturday Night Live" could not have scripted a more perfect opening to Biden's post-Super Tuesday campaign. What was impressive was seeing how the family is getting in on the act.
Earlier, in Texas, we were treated to Biden attempting to invoke the Declaration of Independence. Well, that's what people were left to surmise anyway.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Biden said. "All men and women created by — you know, you know, the thing.” Biden has taken cringy awkwardness to previously unimagined heights. Imagine a President of the United States getting lost in mid-thought and referring to one of the world's most transformational documents as "the thing."
That came on the heels of him earlier urging voters to get out and vote on "Super Thursday."
We barely had time to recover from the guffaw-inducing, oft-repeated story of his "arrest" when he went to South Africa to see Nelson Mandela. His story, which he has since walked back, clarifying that he was "stopped" and not arrested, was delivered with such flourish and panache that it had to be true, right?
“I had the great honor of meeting him (Mandela)," Biden said while campaigning in South Carolina. "I had the great honor of being arrested with our UN ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him.”
Stop it, Joe, you're killing us.
Those who feared he may be running out of material — after all, he has spent years perfecting the craft of the gaffe — certainly had any such concerns allayed as he rattled off gaffes this past week in rapid Henny "take my wife … please" Youngman fashion (yes, I am that old).
We also should take a moment to express our gratitude to former candidates such as Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who stepped off the stage just ahead of Super Tuesday and threw their support behind Biden. It is especially refreshing to see younger people give up, temporarily, their own ambitions to make sure that the elderly among their ranks are made more comfortable.
With their endorsements of 77-year-old Biden, they will likely be on the campaign trail in the coming months as surrogate speakers or more likely, minders.
Not laughing at all of this is Bernie Sanders (has anybody actually ever seen Bernie laugh?), who pretty much had the rug pulled out from under him ahead of Super Tuesday as the Democratic Party knew it could not afford to have him as its standard-bearer.
They correctly foresaw a complete, across-the-board election night disaster with scowling socialist Sanders at the top of the ticket. Not only would it cost them any chance at the White House, their losses would likely extend to the U.S. House, costing them their majority in the lower chamber of Congress. It has the makings of a George McGovern calamitous collapse similar to 1972, or a 1984 Walter Mondale 49-state landslide loss.
One reasonably suspects Democrats are bracing for an election night loss with Biden as well. But the thinking no doubt is it's better to deal with a fairly well-contained, localized blaze with limited damage than raging out-of-control, scorched-earth carnage.
However, the entertainment may not be limited to the Joe Show.
It is hard to imagine Sanders, nor his supporters, going quietly and accepting a fate similar to 2016 when the party's power brokers coalesced around Hillary Clinton. Nothing like a little drama to go with some comedy.
But a word of advice. Be sure to get your DVRs programmed because, however entertaining and sidesplitting it may be, the Joe Show is destined to be a limited-run event, slated to end in early November.
