COLUMN: Cat's out of the bag on mail-in voting

Cody reportedly had a great life, but only lived to the age of 18, which would have made him eligible to vote, if Cody was a person.
We have been reading a lot lately about states going to mail-in voting and the perils associated with it. This is different than requesting an absentee ballot. Mail-in voting proposes to simply send ballots to a state's registered voters by mail without being requested.
But of course before we get to somebody receiving a mail-in ballot, they should be at least a registered voter. Enter Cody.
Cody received a voter registration form in the mail recently, which perplexed Cody's family. It seems not only was Cody not human but Cody the cat died 12 years ago.
Cody's owner told Fox 5 Atlanta Cody was a "great cat" who "loved his family, loved his owner." Still, Carol Tims wondered how Cody was tabbed as a potential voter.
"There's a huge push but if they're trying to register cats, I'm not sure who else they're trying to register,” Tims said.
So, how did this happen? The Georgia Secretary of State said it was sent out by a third-party group.
"Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Georgia Secretary of State said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud."
While Cody's example is more amusing than anything else, it does bring to light the perils of mail-in voting, which is receiving a big push ahead of the November presidential elections, with coronavirus being used as cover.
But it is particularly troubling when it comes to not just states sending out ballots based on outdated voter lists, but also having to rely on the United States Postal Service to get them delivered not just correctly, but to ensure they arrive back in time to be counted.
The examples are numerous.
Nevada's state legislature recently approved mail-in voting for the presidential election. The law allows Nevada to mail ballots to every registered voter. Nevada touted its handling of the June primaries via mail-in vote as an example of showing how mail-in voting can work.
Except, it didn't exactly come off without a hitch.
As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, more than 223,000 ballots in Clark County were sent to outdated addresses, with the post office labeling them as being "undeliverable." Clark County represents around 75% of Nevada's total population. The number of ballots mailed but never being put into the hands of voters represented 17% of all ballots mailed to voters in Nevada.
It also has the potential to delay presidential election results by days.
As NPR reported, in Wisconsin's April primary 2,659 ballots were rejected, however, 79,000 ballots arrived after election day, but were allowed to be counted on an emergency basis because they were received within a six-day grace period. Imagine the chaos this can cause in November.
In New Jersey, the state's May 12 election was held entirely by mail and as reported by Real Clear Politics, was a complete fiasco.
RCP reported: "Undeliverable ballots piled up in trash cans and apartment lobbies. Even though state law forbids anyone from collecting more than three ballots, roughly 800 ballots were found bundled together — 400 were stuffed into one mailbox, and 360 more were found in another in a completely different town. That evidence of illegal vote harvesting led officials to reject them all."
And those are just the ones that we know about. The potential for fraud is clearly enormous, although some have clearly changed their opinion on the matter.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D.-N.Y., has been a proponent of mail-in voting and recently took to criticizing President Donald Trump for expressing concerns about fraud. But Nadler was singing a far different tune in 2004 in a clip unearthed by C-Span
“I just, as a very experienced practical politician from New York, feel constrained to observe that in my experience in New York, paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud," Nadler said at the time. "I want a paper trail, I want paper somewhere, but pure paper with no machines? I can show you experience which would make your head spin."
Now Nadler and his fellow Democrats feel quite differently as they push mail-in voting. A cynic would rightly cast a gimlet eye as to his change of heart.
The facts point to a potential November election disaster if reliance is made upon a system fraught with mailing errors and potential malfeasance.
Again, mail-in voting should not be confused with absentee voting, which has actual controls.
Fortunately, and with apologies to Cody, the cat's out of the mail bag and important questions are being raised.
Our votes are too sacred and precious to be treated so cavalierly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.