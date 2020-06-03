In one year, Tulsa will be in the national and international spotlight as the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre is commemorated. What will that spotlight find when focused on Tulsa? How do we want our city to be seen?
There are racial disparities that won’t show a united and cohesive community that has learned from its history. Those won’t go away in a year … but now is the time to focus on what we can do, changes we can begin today as we move forward.
While we will present a short agenda here, we hasten to say that the leading voices in how to prepare for the centennial for the Tulsa Race Massacre should come from the city’s black community. No one should tell Tulsa’s black people what it means to be black in Tulsa. These ideas are only meant to continue a conversation in which we acknowledge there are more important voices than ours.
• Make Tulsa safe for all Tulsans. Ninety-nine years ago, Tulsa law enforcement failed to protect the city’s black citizens. Today, we have a black police chief, but most black Tulsans say they don’t think police treat people like them fairly. Whether the solution to that issue is found in community-oriented policing, an independent monitor, a citizen review board or other mechanisms, a solution must be found.
• Complete planned memorials to the events of 1921. Some of the city’s planned projects have traveled a bit of a rocky path so far. Everyone needs to pull together to see them done well and in a timely fashion.
• Complete the process of searching for mass graves. Mayor G.T. Bynum has shown political courage in resuming the search for 1921 victims. The job needs to be finished properly, meaning that if evidence of mass graves is found they need to be exhumed in a fashion that is considerate to the concerns of all involved.
• Expand Medicaid to include Oklahoma’s working poor. Health care access is many things, and one of them is an issue of racial equity. Blacks represent about 7% of the state’s population, but 17% of the uninsured population. Oklahoma voters can take care of this issue on June 30 by passing State Question 802.
• Fix Oklahoma’s restrictive voting laws. From the voter ID requirements to the recent restrictions on absentee voting, the voters most likely to be pushed out of the system are poor, powerless and members of minorities.
• Root out implicit and institutional bias in the city’s leading public and private organizations. This last goal is a matter of constant vigilance and not one that can be completed in 12 months.
That agenda doesn’t include reparations, an issue that divides our community. It’s an issue for which we have no solution, but which we insist should be discussed.
Ninety-nine years ago, Tulsa was overtly racist. In words, attitudes, deeds and law, discrimination against the city’s black citizens was assumed, enforced and virtually unquestioned in white society.
Today, such ordinary expressions of racism are no longer legal or socially acceptable. We’ve cleaned up our language and our manners and have taken Jim Crow from our statutes, but we still have a long way to go before May 2021.
— The Tulsa World
