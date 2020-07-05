“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Thomas Paine published those words Dec. 23, 1776, in one of the pamphlets in his “American Crisis” series.
At that point the nation, which had declared its independence only months earlier, was in the midst of its Revolutionary War with Great Britain.
Those were trying times, indeed. But so are these.
Granted, we are not facing an enemy with superior force and firepower, which threatens to invade our towns and cities, to burn our homes and businesses and to once again ensnare us in its yoke.
We are, however, suffering through a worldwide pandemic, which has crippled our economy and caused widespread unemployment, not to mention killing more than 128,000 of our fellow citizens at last count.
On top of that we are going through a nationwide period of reckoning following the death of George Floyd, a time when we are focused on the country’s painful history of slavery and inherent racism.
Late-1776 was a time of panic in the nascent nation. But as Paine wrote, “Yet panics, in some cases, have their uses; they produce as much good as hurt. Their duration is always short; the mind soon grows through them, and acquires a firmer habit than before.”
The pandemic will end, the economic crisis will fade into memory, and with God’s help we will emerge from both stronger and more resilient. But racism and unequal justice under the law, sadly, will remain until we act decisively to snuff it out.
Slavery was certainly at the forefront of discussions while the Founding Fathers were hammering out the details of the Declaration of Independence.
Thomas Jefferson, himself a slave-holder (as were more than half of the men who wound up signing the document), included a passage condemning slavery in an early draft of the declaration. But all references to slavery were removed before the final draft. The reason was political expediency. The declaration needed the support of all the colonies, including the Southern ones whose livelihoods were so dependent upon slaves.
The founders knew slavery was wrong, but also knew they had to live with it in order to declare their independence from Great Britain.
Jefferson later wrote of the dilemma, “As it is, we have the wolf by the ears, and we can neither hold him nor safely let him go. Justice is in one scale, and self-preservation in the other.”
So here we are, fresh from having celebrated our country’s 244th birthday, still wrestling with that wolf.
The American ideal, the concept that all Americans are equal in the eyes of the law, still has not been realized. Men of color are still being treated differently all these years later. And that’s not to mention women, of any hue, who had to fight, scratch and claw for decades to get a seat at the table, and, in truth, are still engaged in that battle.
How long will it be before we truly live up to the promises made by the founders in the declaration, that all men are created equal, that all people are created equal?
That is not to mention our native brethren, whose land we stole as we first showed up uninvited to their party, then helped ourselves to their home as we moved in and spread out from sea to shining sea.
America has a glorious history, to be sure, but a deeply troubled one as well. We can do nothing about our history. You can take down all the monuments and topple all the statues you want and our past will not change, and neither will the present.
We need to work on changing the future, on building that nation of equality promised in the declaration. We need to work on not looking at one another as the same, because we aren’t, and thank God for it. No two people are the same, and never will be. But while we may be different, we are all equal in the eyes of the Almighty, and should be treated as such by mankind.
That doesn’t mean that we all have to agree, or even get along, but we must learn to live together in peace and a spirit of mutual respect.
In 1969, the rock band Steppenwolf, perhaps best known for their theme for the movie “Easy Rider,” that paean to the freedom of the open road, “Born to be Wild,” released a song titled “Monster/Suicide/America.”
One of the lyrics says, “America, where are you now, don’t you care about your sons and daughters? Don’t you know, we need you now, we can’t fight alone against the monster.”
The monster to which the song referred was the fact that the American spirit had turned from kindness and justice to disdain and apathy.
The fact that our fellow Americans are being mistreated, are being denied basic human rights simply because they have dark skin, should at the very least worry us and ideally should make us mad as hell.
We are far closer to fulfilling the promise of America than we were 244 years ago, closer than we were 100 years ago, or even 50. But we’re not there yet.
As we celebrate our nation’s birth let us begin bringing about America’s rebirth, its ascension to the lofty ideals set forth in the Declaration of Independence so many years ago.
Let’s start treating all people, of all stripes, equally, fairly and justly, without exception.
Only then can we finally turn that wolf loose, finally lay the monster low.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
