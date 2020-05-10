Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there.
For most of us, our mothers raised us, fed us, clothed us, cleaned us — but more importantly, they loved us.
A mother’s job is probably one of the toughest jobs around, but most mothers will tell you it’s one they wouldn’t trade for anything.
This Mother’s Day is going to be a trying one for many, given the issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It won’t be as easy to go out and celebrate, if that’s what you choose to do.
Sadly, many of our older mothers who might be in retirement homes or assisted-living facilities, the precautions will prevent them from spending the day with their families all together. They might be able to see their loved ones via social media, or through a window, but it won’t be the same as being together and being able to hug each other.
But, like mothers the world over do on a daily basis, they will roll with it and continue as best they can.
Mothers truly are special people. If your mother still is with you, and you can, give her an extra special hug today.
Happy Mother’s Day.
