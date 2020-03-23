It should come as no surprise there are a large number of scams circulating related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This sort of thing happens all the time after any natural disaster or other traumatic event. Some unscrupulous people come up with a way to bilk people out of their money, using fear or tugging on their heart strings.
It becomes hard to tell the real from the fake.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores has provided some tips on what to watch for during these trying times. Scammers have devised numerous methods for defrauding people in connection with COVID-19 by setting up websites, contacting people by phone and email, and posting disinformation on social media platforms.
Some of the things to look for are:
• Treatment scams: Scammers selling fake cures, vaccines and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
• Supply scams: Scammers creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
• Provider scams: Scammers contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
• Charity scams: Scammers soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19.
• App scams: Scammers creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
• Bank/ FDIC scams: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has reported an uptick in fraudulent calls, text messages, letters and emails from scammers pretending to be FDIC employees. The scammers falsely claim that banks are limiting access to deposits or that there are security issues with bank deposits. The scammers, along with trying to create distrust, also are after bank account and other personal information. The FDIC does not send unsolicited correspondence asking for money or sensitive personal information.
You can help yourself and others by:
• Independently verifying the identity of any company, charity or individual that contacts you.
• Checking the websites and email addresses offering information, products or services related to COVID-19. Scammers often employ addresses that differ only slightly from those belonging to the entities they are impersonating. For example, they might use “cdc.com” or “cdc.org” instead of “cdc.gov.”
• Being wary of unsolicited emails offering information, supplies or treatment for COVID-19 or requesting your personal information for medical purposes.
• Not clicking on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources.
• Ignoring social media and email offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure or treatment. If there is a medical breakthrough, you won’t hear about it for the first time through an email, online ad or unsolicited sales pitch.
• Researching any charities or crowdfunding sites soliciting donations in connection with COVID-19 before giving.
• Being wary of any business, charity or individual requesting payments or donations in cash, by wire transfer, gift card or through the mail.
It’s difficult for authorities to catch and prosecute these scammers, but you can contact federal, state and local authorities if you receive anything suspicious. Scams also can be reported to the FBI at ic3.gov.
The best thing you can do is treat everything as suspect until you can verify it yourself. And, be sure to talk with friends and family members so they don’t fall victim to scammers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.