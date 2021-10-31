THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, the city of Enid, KOFM radio and Visit Enid for teaming together to honor our military heroes during Veterans Appreciation Week.
There will be a variety of events scheduled Saturday, Nov. 6, through Nov. 19, including an honor ride, tree planting, a free meal, concerts, Veterans Day ceremony, a parade and citywide yellow ribbon displays.
The biggest part of the celebration will be Operation Yellow Ribbon. Organizers hope to see yellow ribbons all over the city, including on trees, traffic poles and vehicles. On Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m., a yellow ribbon ceremony is planned by The One Christ Tree. The public is encouraged to tie yellow ribbons on the temporary fence surrounding the tree.
We hope to see Enid in a sea of yellow, and thank the organizers for coming up with this event.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Koch Fertilizer for contributing $10,000 to Garfield County Sheriff’s office for equipment, training and technological upgrades.
Sheriff Cory Rink said the money will be used to provide tourniquets for deputies and first aid and CPR supplies to put in vehicles; upgrade some of the sheriff’s office technological equipment such as cameras; and send deputies to training classes, including a DARE class that costs more than $1,000.
Koch has a history of making contributions to first responders in the area. In the past, Koch donated $6,000 to Enid Fire Department and $4,000 to Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management.
It’s wonderful to see such a good corporate citizen in our community.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Enid Animal Welfare for their efforts to find homes for animals in need.
Enid SPCA works closely with Animal Welfare through its Rescue Waggin’ program, which helps get at-risk pets out of Animal Welfare and into safe environments. Like Animal Welfare, Enid SPCA also works with a national network of no-kill shelters, individuals and rescues.
Part of that help is encouraging people in the community to become foster owners.
Anybody interested in fostering an animal from Enid SPCA can fill out an application online, and if somebody wants to foster an animal from Animal Welfare, Enid SPCA will give the animal the necessary care it needs before going home with the foster owner.
Enid SPCA matches animals with foster owners to fit the animal’s lifestyle and provides each foster home with a crate, toys and food, if needed, along with the animal’s medical care. Foster owners also are given dates to bring the animal back for vaccinations or medical care and can bring them to adoption events.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to a well-deserved honor.
Recently, the city of Enid and First Missionary Baptist Church celebrated the renaming of a portion of 5th to Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at First Missionary Baptist Church, where Baldwin was the pastor for 38 years.
The street is renamed from Garriott to the end of Ohio, covering seven blocks in the Southern Heights Addition.
Baldwin was an ordained reverend with a master’s of divinity, as well as a father, grandfather, veteran of the Air Force, teacher and moderator of the Western District of Oklahoma. He was 76 when he died in October 2019.
