While the annual YWCA Enid Purses with a Purpose is a valuable fundraising and recognition of service and volunteerism in the community, it’s also an annual reminder of the important work being done on behalf of domestic abuse victims in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
YWCA Enid continues to be a solid source of refuge and hope for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It’s a place of healing and safety and a place for victims to learn how to rebuild their lives.
The YWCA has a dedicated staff of professionals and board members who do yeoman’s work in providing and enhancing services to make it easier and more accessible for victims to get the assistance they need.
The numbers, however, continue to be staggering when it comes to domestic violence in Oklahoma and in our area.
• In the past year, the YWCA emergency shelter served 143 survivors and their children with 1,883 days in emergency shelter from violence and abuse.
• The Crisis Hotline receive 177 calls. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained victim advocates. All calls are confidential and callers can remain anonymous. That number is (580) 234-7644.
• YWCA’s trained Court Advocate Office assisted with filing 16 emergency protective orders. The court advocate is available to accompany victims to legal proceedings for advocacy and emotional support.
• YWCA offers free group and individual counseling services, and they served 306 clients with individual counseling and 61 clients with group counseling.
• YWCA partners with Legal Aid Services, and they provided 773 hours of legal assistance to 236 individuals from 612 households.
• YWCA also works with law enforcement to perform lethality assessments that help to prevent domestic violence homicides and serious injuries by identifying victims who are at highest risk. They performed 34 of these assessments.
These are just a few of the many ways the YWCA Enid has worked to help victims in the past year. There are many other programs and community outreach programs. The YWCA deserves the support of the community, and we thank the organization for all they do to protect our community.
