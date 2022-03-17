As the recognition of Sunshine Week continues, we want to explain to our readers their right to public records and how they can retain records of their own.
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act were written to help make the work of the state transparent to taxpayers. The purpose of the acts is to ensure and facilitate the public’s right to access and review government records so they may exercise their inherent political power.
Each year, the Legislature attempts to make changes to the acts, typically proposing bills that are written by lobbyists or advocates that have an interest in seeing limits to what is considered a public record. Lawmakers are asked to propose bills that restrict access to more data, usually under the guise of “public safety.”
One way government agencies try to get around the law is to propose higher fees or change guiding principles on providing public documents. Each year, the Oklahoma Press Association and its member news organizations fight these proposals to limit access to public records.
Government records belong to the public, not the government. There are some exemptions in the law, and the Oklahoma Press Association works hard at establishing a respectful working relationship with legislators who attempt to create additional exemptions.
Here is some basic information about your rights to records. According to the Oklahoma Open Records Act, anyone may request public records. You do not have to give a reason or purpose for the record. Each governmental entity is required to assign someone to be a custodian of the records and to handle requests. They may charge a “reasonable” fee for reproduction (copying) of the records, typically 25-50 cents a page. They may not charge unreasonable fees for search of records. They may not use fees as a “revenue source” for their agency.
However, if the record is for commercial purposes, fees can be charged for document collection.
You can request the record in person at the government agency, or you can submit a letter. There is no restriction on the use of records, and the law does not specify a time limit for responses to requests. However, when requesting records that might take some time for the custodian to research, it is a good idea to request the records be produced in a reasonable and timely manner.
For example, if you request the salaries of all employees at a government agency, you should give the agency a reasonable amount of time to accommodate the records, such as between 15 and 30 days. Hopefully the agency will negotiate with you in good faith a time to supply the records.
There are a number of resources available to help you write a freedom of information request and provide guidance on information you need to include in a request. One resource is www.nfoic.org/oklahoma-sample-foia-request.
If you go through the proper process and request applicable records and records are denied, you can contact Freedom of Information Oklahoma or us here at the Enid News & Eagle for additional guidance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.