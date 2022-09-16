Even though it seems elections have been going on for most of 2022, the final countdown has started to the Nov. 8 general mid-term election.
Our newspaper every day is filled with stories and editorials about the political topics and climate in our state and in our nation. Just about every American has some type of complaint when it comes to what is going on with their state or national government.
So, we have to ask. What are you going to do about it? What can you do about it?
Obviously, the main thing you can do is vote. Yet, even with roughly 3 million eligible voters in Oklahoma, about 2 million are registered to vote. And, while general elections tend to draw out more voters, the voting statistics typically are dismal and typically 1 million or fewer will vote.
On Nov. 8, all of Oklahoma’s state offices are up for election as well as both U.S. Senate seats (one to fill the unexpired term of Sen. James Inhofe) and all five congressional seats are up for election. Many of Oklahoma’s state House seats are up for election, as are a number of Senate seats. Many Oklahoma state races drew no opposition — which is another editorial.
It’s also possible State Question 820, which legalizes recreational marijuana, may be on the ballot; however, that will depend on an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling.
Depending on where you live, local races or questions may be on your ballot.
If you are not registered to vote — or wish to change your voter registration, you have until Oct. 14 to register in your county. You may fill out an application online, but you will have to print it, sign and deliver it to your local county election board office. You also can apply in person.
If you are registered to vote, you need to take time to study the candidates. We’ve already gone through the primary season, and now, all that will be on the ballot are those the political parties have chosen through the primaries. Most races will have a Republican and Democrat candidate; however, some will have Libertarians or non-affiliated (independent) candidates.
Voters will have the opportunity to vote before Nov. 8 by requesting and filling out an absentee ballot or by participating in early in-person voting, which runs Nov. 2-5.
State law does require voters to present proof of identify before voting. This proof includes a state, federal, or tribal-issued photo identification or a voter identification card issued by your county election board. Even if you forget your ID when going to the polls or there is a dispute over your eligibility to vote, you may submit a provisional ballot which will be matched with your identification information with the voter registration data base.
If you have any questions about registering or voting, contact your county election board or go to the county or state election board website.
If you want to see changes in government or policies — or if you approve and support what is going on with government — then advocate respectfully for your point of view with current lawmakers and friends and family.
But none of it will matter unless you take the time to execute your constitutional privilege and right to vote.
