Enid is fortunate to have so many quality organizations whose mission is to help our most vulnerable residents and to improve the quality of life in our community.
One of those organizations is the Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, which provides emergency shelter for youths in crisis. Right now, they are getting their annual “Nights of Shelter” fundraising campaign under way to help with these efforts.
Many people may not know that Youth & Family Services helps more than 1,500 children and families each year, including providing emergency shelter for 200 youths. Last year, YFS provided more than 2,600 nights of shelter for youths.
Why is this important for our community? One main reason — it helps keep vulnerable children safe.
There are a number of reasons children might end up in the shelter, including being homeless or being thrown out of their homes by caregivers for various reasons. Sometimes parents and children have conflicts that are not easy to resolve, and may just need a “cooling off” period.
For those children who may need longer-term shelter, YFS provides at no charge 24-hour emergency care food, counseling, medical and dental screening, assessments and independent living skills training.
YFS services are very important to the community, and they receive support from United Way, city, county, state and federal grants and contracts, Medicaid and private donations.
“Nights of Shelter” campaign funds will go to help fund the YFS emergency shelter. This money goes to support any child who, by no fault of their own, cannot live with their families and must take refuge at the shelter. These children have a warm bed to sleep in and people around them to take care of them.
We encourage residents to support the “Nights of Shelter” campaign and provide children hope. To donate, go to https://yfsenid.org/nightsofshelter or mail checks to 605 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73701.
